Fentanyl seized after I-95 pursuit, crash near Occoquan

[Photo: Virginia State Police] [Photo: Virginia State Police]

A Woodbridge, Va. man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Interstate 95 early Sunday, June 26.

At 2:56 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger traveling south on I-95 near Exit 163 for Lorton. The traffic stop was for the license plate being reported stolen from Maryland.

The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and instead sped away from the trooper, and police followed. Two minutes later, the Dodge ran off the right side of the interstate near Route 123, struck the guardrail, and crashed into the ditch.

The driver ran from the scene on foot, police said. An adult male passenger remained at the scene.

Police found the driver a short distance from the vehicle crash. A search of the vehicle resulted in two kilograms of Fentanyl pills being seized by state police. The incident remains under investigation.

Alpha A. Kamara, 24, is charged with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, one felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, one count of obstructing justice by resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license, police said. He’s being held in a Fairfax County jail.