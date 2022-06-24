‘Roe’ must go, says Supreme Court: Federal, state leaders react

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that prevented states from banning abortion.

The Court ruled 6-3 that there is no Constitutional right to an abortion and that it is therefore up to each State to decide how to handle the issue.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” a syllabus of the ruling reads.

The high Court called the Roe v. Wade ruling “egregiously wrong.”

“Like the infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, Roe was also egregiously wrong, and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided,” the Court said. “Casey perpetuated its errors, calling both sides of the national controversy to resolve their debate, but in doing so, Casey necessarily declared a winning side. Those on the losing side–those who sought to advance the State’s interest in fetal life–could no longer seek to persuade their elected representatives to adopt policies consistent with their views. The Court short-circuited the democratic process by closing it to the large number of Americans who disagreed with Roe.”

The ruling sparked a reaction from Democrats in our area, who say they are angry at the verdict and plan to fight it.

“I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care due to this radical decision. For them and all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion,” said Senator Mark Warner (D).

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th), who is running to keep her seat representing Manassas, Manassas Park, and western Prince William County, said the decision is her worst fear realized. “This is an all-out assault o a woman’s right to an abortion… handed down by a court that is violating decades of precedent,’ said Wexton.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represents a portion of Prince William County until the end of the year due to redistricting, said he’s ready for a fight. “This is yet another stain on the Court. It’s a dark moment for American women and for all of us who value our liberty,” Connolly said.

Abortion remains legal in Virginia, and clinics across the State are bracing to receive women from other states where the practice is now against the law.

Meanwhile, officials at the top of Virginia’s government are happy with the ruling, saying the Court put the decision to allow abortions back into the hands of state legislators. “I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

“Today, the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue, but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Center Square contributed to this report.