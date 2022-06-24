Road rage shooting in Woodbridge: Suspect arrested

On Thursday, June 23, a suspect sought in connection to the road rage shooting incident on Route 1 in Woodbridge on May 6, was arrested.

On May 6 at 2:48 p.m., Prince William County police went to the area of Route 1 and Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 47- year-old man, said he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a gray Honda Accord while driving on Dale Boulevard. approaching Neabsco Mills Road.

During the encounter, the driver fired multiple gunshots toward the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then proceeded to drive past the victim’s vehicle and turn onto Route 1. As both drivers approached the intersection of Route 1. and Neabsco Mills Road. the victim drove the front of his vehicle into the rear of the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

As the vehicles continued down the roadway, the victim struck the Honda a second time before the accused fired additional rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle. The rounds disabled the victim’s vehicle and the victim pulled to the side of the road where he contacted the police. No injuries or additional property damage were reported

Meliodas Catori Okami Scindian, 21, of 13510 Little Brook Drive in Clifton, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and hit and run.