Emerging artist reception held at Stonebridge pop-up art gallery



On Thursday, June 16, an Emerging Artist Reception was held at the Open Space Arts Gallery was filled with family, friends, and art enthusiasts coming to celebrate the works of our local young adults across Prince William County.

Seven talented artists from ages 15 to 23 have been showing in the gallery at Open Space Arts since June 2. Pieces by the young artists vary from abstract to photography with bold statements being made.

At age 15, Amairra T., the youngest artist along with three others sold work, and L.A. Mejias and Kyla Ericson are in discussion for commissioned works. The old artist, Kofi Kaikari has received strong interest in his art; in particular, his work which can be seen in the gallery’s front window, “Politics of Experience.” The exhibition will be up until June 26 and also includes works from Carlos Sanchez, Isabel Kinney, and Taylor Briggs.

“Prince William County Arts Council has done a great thing in giving an opportunity to local artists through this space”, says Herb Williams, Arts Recreation Specialist. “We want this space to be used as a way for the community to connect with each other through the arts. It is intended for artists of all ages and levels to find support and growth. It is an encouraging community-driven space”

The Open Space Art Gallery is now open in a space once occupied by South Moon Under, at 15000 Potomac Town Center Place near Wegmans. The Prince William Arts Council, in conjunction with the Prince William Art Society, is maintaining the space.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Visitors may browse and purchase the one-of-a-kind talented works of local artists and find out about upcoming programming and workshops.

The gallery may continue using the space until a permanent tenant occupies the space.