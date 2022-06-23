Full stop: Temp change for I-95 drivers headed to Route 17 in Falmouth

A temporary traffic pattern on the Interstate 95 northbound off-ramp at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County will take effect tomorrow, June 24, to improve safety during construction of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

I-95 northbound travelers seeking southbound Route 17 toward Falmouth will now come to a full stop at the end of the off-ramp, then turn right. Drivers will no longer have to yield and then merge into Route 17 southbound traffic.

The temporary traffic pattern will improve safety by removing the merge movement between the current off-ramp and Short Street as the project progresses at the interchange.

New signs will be uncovered and enforceable as crews close a portion of the existing off-ramp.

Click here to view a graphic.

A message board is posted to alert drivers to the new stop sign.

Drivers should be alert, use caution, and expect brief delays as travelers adjust to the temporary traffic pattern.

Once construction is complete, I-95 northbound travelers exiting Route 17 will use a single off-ramp. The new ramp will be controlled by a traffic signal at the Route 17 intersection and will have triple left-turn lanes to access northbound Route 17, and a right-turn lane to access southbound Route 17.

Click here to view a map of the future, final ramp traffic pattern.

Work is underway to build a second I-95 northbound bridge across the Rappahannock River and three additional lanes between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg to exit 133. A fourth northbound lane is also being built between exit 133 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will also rebuild the last Route 17 overpass in need of replacement at the exit 133 interchange and build sidewalks along northbound Route 17 between Short Street and South Gateway Drive.

Construction on the $127 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project began in fall 2020 and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.