1 p.m. Thursday, June 23 | Here’s the latest on the storm clean-up in Fredericksburg, which was hit hard Wednesday, June 22 by a storm packing 80 mph winds that brought down trees and power lines.
Convenience Center Opened – Due to the prolonged power outages in the city resulting from yesterday’s storm, the City of Fredericksburg has opened a Convenience Center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street, from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. today, June 23rd. The Convenience Center is not a Shelter, but it will provide a place for those still without power to come and charge their phones and conduct any work during that time. The Department of Social Services will be staffing the Convenience Center and will have a limited amount of supplies for those that need chargers or power sources. If you plan to come to the Convenience Center, you are encouraged to bring some snacks, games, books or any other minor comforts from home.
Power Outage Update – At height of storm over 6,300 customers in Fredericksburg were without power. That number was reduced to around 3,000 last night about 10pm. As of 9am this morning Dominion is showing 2,109 persons without power in the City of Fredericksburg. The largest outages are in College Terrace, Mayfield, around the University, and a smaller scale area in Normandy Village.
Please stay away from downed power lines and to assume all such lines are energized. It’s important to report downed power lines or outages at 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357), using the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by visiting https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency
Reported Injuries – During the height of the storm, three women were trapped under a large fallen tree at 800 Sophia Street. City Fire crews responded and were able to cut away much of tree and rescue the women. After evaluation by EMS they were treated and released with some bumps and bruises, but not significant injuries or loss of life. At this time, there are no further reports of significant injuries or loss of life to citizens in Fredericksburg as result of this storm.
Tree Damage Cleanup – The Fredericksburg City Public Works Department is working to remove damaged and downed trees on the public rights of ways from yesterday’s storm. The work is being prioritized by location/severity/safety/and volume of traffic affected. Yesterday City crews focused on cutting and pushing fallen trees and limbs to open blocked streets to allow for traffic. The following was the list generated at the end of the first response:
Streets closed:
Frazier – tree and wires
McKinney – tree on lines and on car/blocking ½ of the street
Hanover and Jackson intersection – low electric wire over street
Charlotte between Prince Edward and Kenmore – wires down
Dale Street – tree down blocking street
Lewis and Washington – tree limb and wires
650 Stuart – tree limb and wires – open
901 Cornell – tree no power
800 Monroe – blocked by tree and downed power lines
800 Block Little Page – low wire hanging
1304 Winchester – limbs and power lines
Partial affected streets:
Prince Edward – line in parking lot
Prince Edward – lines in parking lot across from church
600 Block Hanover – low wire hanging
Currently Lansdowne Road is closed between Airport Ave. and the CSX rail line. “Road Closed” signs have been posted, and the road will remain closed until at least this afternoon due to the number of trees and lines down.
Moving Forward – Today, four (4) City crews will be operating to remove fallen trees and limbs. Two crews were dispatched first in the downtown area along Caroline and Princess Anne. Two others started on the downed trees not impeded by power lines. Closer, visual assessments will begin being performed today to identify hanging limbs that have not fallen and to prioritize trees that should be removed due to extensive damage. Based on the initial assessment performed yesterday, it is anticipated that Public Works will be performing debris clean up and removal over the course of the next two weeks. Other services will continue as well.
The tree damage reporting line is now activated and until further notice, please call 540-684-9143 for any storm related city tree damage. Citizens should not place debris from their yards on the curbs or street.
Social Services – The Department of Social Services phone lines are currently down. For all CPS referrals please call the hotline at 1-800-552-7096. For all APS referrals please call 1-888-832-3858.
Residents who receive SNAP benefits and who have experienced a power outage of 8 hours or more, may be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits. For information and to apply for this benefit, please have residents contact the Department at (540) 372-1032 or the can e-mail Ms. Carolina Valdez at [email protected].
A status update on the City’s parks will be shared this afternoon. At this time, Alum Spring Park and the Dog Park are closed. Residents are urged to use caution in all other parks and on the trails.
10 p.m. | Fredericksburg was hit hard this afternoon as a severe thunderstorm swept through the region at about 3 p.m., causing power outages for tens of thousands, and downed trees across the area.
Fredericksburg city spokeswoman Sonja Canto provided an update at 7:30 p.m.
99 trees were downed during the storm
12 downed trees are involved with utilities
36 City personnel are continuing cleanup efforts, working in four teams until dark (for safety purposes). Crews will be returning in the morning first thing to continue cleanup operations. Areas that are not able to be addressed due to power or darkness will be coned off.
Dominion Energy reported 108,000 without power in the region at the height of the storm, and that number is currently at 94,000 without power. Here in the City, we currently have 3,801 without power, which is down from the 4,628 power outages in the City an hour earlier.
The tree damage reporting line is now activated and until further notice, please call 540-684-9143 for any storm related city tree damage.
Please continue to be careful if you must travel through the city by car or on foot and watch for downed power lines, limbs and debris on the roadways and sidewalks. Do not try to enter areas closed by caution tape or hazard cones. Watch for additional storms this evening that may do further damage.
4:20 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm knocked out power to 8,020 Dominion Energy customers in Stafford County.
The lights are out for those living in the Hartwood area, near the Stafford Regional Airport and the Rappahannock Regional Landfill.
The Belman Road recycling center in neighboring Fredricksburg, associated with the regional landfill, is closed due to storm damage. Downed wires and trees were left in the wake of the storm.
The storm packed 50 to 60 mph winds and moved through the area at about 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service sent out a warning to Fredericksburg-area residents about the severe storm.
The region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 11 p.m.