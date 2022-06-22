1 p.m. Thursday, June 23 | Here’s the latest on the storm clean-up in Fredericksburg, which was hit hard Wednesday, June 22 by a storm packing 80 mph winds that brought down trees and power lines.

Convenience Center Opened – Due to the prolonged power outages in the city resulting from yesterday’s storm, the City of Fredericksburg has opened a Convenience Center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street, from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. today, June 23rd. The Convenience Center is not a Shelter, but it will provide a place for those still without power to come and charge their phones and conduct any work during that time. The Department of Social Services will be staffing the Convenience Center and will have a limited amount of supplies for those that need chargers or power sources. If you plan to come to the Convenience Center, you are encouraged to bring some snacks, games, books or any other minor comforts from home.

Power Outage Update – At height of storm over 6,300 customers in Fredericksburg were without power. That number was reduced to around 3,000 last night about 10pm. As of 9am this morning Dominion is showing 2,109 persons without power in the City of Fredericksburg. The largest outages are in College Terrace, Mayfield, around the University, and a smaller scale area in Normandy Village.

Please stay away from downed power lines and to assume all such lines are energized. It’s important to report downed power lines or outages at 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357), using the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by visiting https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency

Reported Injuries – During the height of the storm, three women were trapped under a large fallen tree at 800 Sophia Street. City Fire crews responded and were able to cut away much of tree and rescue the women. After evaluation by EMS they were treated and released with some bumps and bruises, but not significant injuries or loss of life. At this time, there are no further reports of significant injuries or loss of life to citizens in Fredericksburg as result of this storm.

Tree Damage Cleanup – The Fredericksburg City Public Works Department is working to remove damaged and downed trees on the public rights of ways from yesterday’s storm. The work is being prioritized by location/severity/safety/and volume of traffic affected. Yesterday City crews focused on cutting and pushing fallen trees and limbs to open blocked streets to allow for traffic. The following was the list generated at the end of the first response:

Streets closed:

Frazier – tree and wires

McKinney – tree on lines and on car/blocking ½ of the street

Hanover and Jackson intersection – low electric wire over street

Charlotte between Prince Edward and Kenmore – wires down

Dale Street – tree down blocking street

Lewis and Washington – tree limb and wires

650 Stuart – tree limb and wires – open

901 Cornell – tree no power

800 Monroe – blocked by tree and downed power lines

800 Block Little Page – low wire hanging

1304 Winchester – limbs and power lines

Partial affected streets:

Prince Edward – line in parking lot

Prince Edward – lines in parking lot across from church

600 Block Hanover – low wire hanging

Currently Lansdowne Road is closed between Airport Ave. and the CSX rail line. “Road Closed” signs have been posted, and the road will remain closed until at least this afternoon due to the number of trees and lines down.

Moving Forward – Today, four (4) City crews will be operating to remove fallen trees and limbs. Two crews were dispatched first in the downtown area along Caroline and Princess Anne. Two others started on the downed trees not impeded by power lines. Closer, visual assessments will begin being performed today to identify hanging limbs that have not fallen and to prioritize trees that should be removed due to extensive damage. Based on the initial assessment performed yesterday, it is anticipated that Public Works will be performing debris clean up and removal over the course of the next two weeks. Other services will continue as well.

The tree damage reporting line is now activated and until further notice, please call 540-684-9143 for any storm related city tree damage. Citizens should not place debris from their yards on the curbs or street.

Social Services – The Department of Social Services phone lines are currently down. For all CPS referrals please call the hotline at 1-800-552-7096. For all APS referrals please call 1-888-832-3858.

Residents who receive SNAP benefits and who have experienced a power outage of 8 hours or more, may be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits. For information and to apply for this benefit, please have residents contact the Department at (540) 372-1032 or the can e-mail Ms. Carolina Valdez at [email protected].