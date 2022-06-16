NOVA Woodbridge names Richmond Hill interim provost

Dr. Richmond Hill has been named Interim Provost of the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus. He was named interim provost after the retirement of Dr. Sam Hill who served as provost for 17 years.

Hill served as a counselor, high school outreach coordinator, retention counselor, and coordinator of Student Success on the campus from 2009 until 2017.

From 2017 to 2021, he served as Supervisor of Secondary Counseling and Student Support Services at Prince William County Public Schools. He was also a school counselor, director of school counseling, and GED program administrator earlier in his career. In 2021 he returned to NOVA as the associate vice president of Student Support Services.

Mental health and student success have been the driving force during his 23-year career in education. He has developed and implemented several successful mentoring and leadership development programs designed to foster the personal, social, and academic development of boys and men of color, including Man Up — a minority male mentorship program on the Woodbridge Campus.

Hills has recently been honored as the Virginia and Prince William School Counselor of the Year, as Man of the Year by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and he received the Prince William County Human Rights Commission Award.

“I’m enthusiastic and delighted to be back on the Woodbridge Campus where I started my higher education career,” says Hill in a press release. “I’ve always had a passion for developing educational programs, providing students with the tools they need, and having a direct impact on student success. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented faculty and staff to make sure we provide the educational and career opportunities that our students deserve.”

Hill holds a doctorate degree in higher education administration from The George Washington University, a master’s degree in counselor education from North Carolina State University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and human development from North Carolina State University.