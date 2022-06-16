Man, 19, shot in Dale City succumbs to his injuries

A man shot at Chesire Station Plaza succumbed to his injuries.

We first told you on Wednesday that detectives with the Prince William County Police Violent Crimes Bureau went to the shopping plaza at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road on June 14. Police learned he died on Wednesday, June 15.

Police said a transaction was arranged to occur at the shopping plaza between the victim and his acquaintance with three other men. One of the other men fired multiple rounds at one point, striking the victim in the upper body, police said.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police.

The victim is David Madison Fowler III, 19, of Endsley Turn in Dale City.