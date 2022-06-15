Man, 19, shot in Dale City, suffered life-threatening injuries

On June 14 at 1:59 p.m., officers went to the Cheshire Station Plaza located at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnievilel Road in Dale City to investigate a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Bystanders and officers provided first aid to the man before rescue personnel arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the man and an acquaintance arranged to meet other parties in the above area.

During the encounter, one of the other parties fired multiple rounds which struck the victim. The other parties then fled in a light-colored vehicle prior to police arriving in the area.

No additional victims or property damage were reported. While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings and two firearms which were collected for processing. The shooting is the latest in a violent wave of shootings in the county that has left a 9-year-old girl with “injuries that may last a lifetime,” according to the county police chief.