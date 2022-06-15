Ross Tree Service helps protect your home, property, and trees from summer storms

Trees add beauty to the landscaping of any home.

However, poorly maintained trees or trees damaged by storms can die before their time, create personal safety hazards for your family, and even cause costly property damage to your home.

A tree specialist should be called to analyze your trees to determine whether they should be removed or not.

A tree should be looked over with a trained critical eye, and know which risk factors should be considered. Each year thousands of trees in the U.S. are damaged by storms, wind, lightning, and ice, causing millions of dollars in property damage.

When a homeowner notices a tree’s health is in decline, it should be tended to immediately. One should consider tree removal if there are dead limbs, decayed trunks, weak ground conditions, infestations of bugs, or large, uneven weight distribution.

If it’s time to remove a tree from your property, the best methods are those used by a trained arborist.

Dan Ross adds, “While removing a tree might seem like a very simple task, it is important you hire the right professionals to do the job safely and properly so not to cause potential damage to any structures or personal injury.”

Call Ross Tree Service today for a FREE evaluation by a certified arborist. We are fully licensed and insured and have been a family-owned and operated business since 1982. Call 703-583-TREE (8733).