Call to Action: Grant-writing workshop to teach what makes competitive proposal

Greetings, Prince William – Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for Data Entry Volunteers aged 18+ for their Hunger Prevention Center, Domestic Violence, and Utility Assistance departments. The opportunity is in their offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required). Volunteers should be computer literate and with quick and accurate typing skills. Please visithttps://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Do you have a “Shining Star” volunteer at your organization? Please consider nominating them for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards! Nominations are open until 5 pm, on June 17, 2022. Ten categories are available for individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding service! Please visithttps://bit.ly/3nPOCpq for more information and to submit your nomination. For more information, please email[email protected].



Have you recently entered the wonderful world of grant writing? The Management and Government Information Center (MAGIC) within Chinn Park Library is hosting a Grant Proposal Writing Workshop on June 23, 1 pm-4 pm. Learn what makes a competitive proposal, how to avoid common mistakes, and how to cultivate potential foundation donors. The workshop will be conducted both virtually and in person – the in-person session will be held at Chinn Park Library, MAGIC Room. Interested participants can register at https://pwcgov.libnet.info/event/6369141. Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Do you enjoy working with the special needs population? Evan’s Voice Community Center is holding their iCanSwimprogram June 20-24 at Prince William County Schools Aquatic Center, and they need 25 volunteers aged 15+ to help conduct the sessions. Volunteers will work with swimmers 45 to 60 minutes. No experience with the disabled is necessary, but volunteers must be comfortable being in the water. It’s a terrific way to teach swimming and water safety to a population who otherwise might not receive this critical training! Please text 703.596.2411 or email[email protected] to learn more.



If you’re a social media guru, Historic Dumfries wants to meet you! They have an urgent need for a tech-savvy volunteer age 18+ who can address some issues they are having with their social media accounts. It’s an interesting virtual opportunity and you’ll feel great as you help this historic organization fix its accounts so they can keep communicating information, events, and programming for children and adults. Please email Lisa at[email protected] for more information on how you can help.



The tiniest in our community need your help! HomeAid Northern Virginia is hosting their annual Builders for Babiesdiaper drive until Father’s Day (June 19th). Help HomeAid reach its goal of 50,000 diapers and wipes! Donations can be delivered to HomeAid’s office, 3684 Centerview Drive, Suite 110B, Chantilly 20151. Diapers can also be ordered from HomeAid’s Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/3m1n5mA. On June 24th they will be distributed to roughly 20+ of their nonprofit partners in need in Northern Virginia and Winchester. Contributing items like diapers and wipes are vitally important anytime, but with prices rising as supply issues continue, there’s no better time than now to help! Unfortunately, diapers and wipes cannot be purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Please contact Georgeanne at [email protected] or 703.953.3529 for more information.



Jazz lovers! The Manassas Jazz Festival will take place June 18, 4 pm-9 pm at Harris Pavilion. Although it’s slightly different this year with a Cotton Club theme, volunteers age 21+ are needed to help with set up, directional assistants, VIP attendants, ID checkers and tear-down crew. It promises to be an enjoyable evening of great jazz! Please visithttps://bit.ly/3FOMV5Q to sign up; visit https://bit.ly/38XRtLL for more information about the event. Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Park West Lions Club needs volunteers aged 14+ to support their weekly Bingo Games held Monday evenings, 5 pm-10 pm at their clubhouse located at 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas 20109. Families are welcome to help out! With flexible schedules, there are a number of ways volunteers can support this weekly event which helps raise funds for this community service organization. Please call Jim at 571.436.3254 to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, admin, grant writing, network admin, and more! Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients with the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth! Please email[email protected] to learn more.

You can show your love to our veterans! Willing Warriors in Haymarket needs Warrior Retreat

Staging Team volunteers to help make their facility a “home away from home” for their veteran guests’ families. This group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 am-12noon and Thursdays 1 pm-3 pm. Activities include folding laundry, making beds, replenishing supplies, light cleaning projects, and socializing. You’ll feel wonderful as you provide our veterans and their families a place to reconnect with their family and friends, enjoying each other’s company away from a hospital setting. What a terrific way to give back to your community and thank service members and their families for all they have sacrificed for our country!

Willing Warriors also need skilled and licensed Handymen, Carpenters, Plumbers, Electricians, Builders, and Contractors every Thursday 9:00 am-12noon for maintenance on the Retreat grounds. Please email Faith at [email protected] to RSVP and learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

