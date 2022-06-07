The Manassas Park City Library is moving to its new home in the recently redeveloped Park Center.



The library will move to 100 Park Central Plaza, from its Blooms Park location, at 9701 Manassas Drive, which has served as a transitory home since it opened in 2020. The new library location in the heart of Manassas Park will share a building with the Manassas Park Governing Body and the recently opened Jirani Coffeehouse, which is slated to open in 2023.



“The new Park Central library will be one of the most important elements of our new downtown. It will not only serve our community with full library services but will become a destination place for our downtown along with the co-located Jirani Coffeehouse, our new plaza with splash pad, and the future Cinema Cafe across the street,” said Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko in a release.



The Blooms Park location will close at 5 p.m. on June 18 and will reopen in its new location at 10 a.m. on August 22. The library plans to make temporary programs and pop-up services available to customers at the Manassas Park Community Center between June and July.



The new Park Central library location is the latest piece of the puzzle in Manassas Park’s development of its downtown area.



Potomac Local News recently reported on an agreement made in May between Jirani Coffeehouse and the governing body for a 10-year lease for a new coffee shop on the first floor of the still under construction Park Central building.



Jirani has become a staple in the area since opening its first location in nearby Manassas in 2016. The cafe has become a staple of the city’s downtown scene hosting live music, improv comedy shows, and even playing host to international TV crews during the 2016 Presidential election.



The Governing Body also approved a lease in January with Cinema Cafe, which will be located across the street from the Park Central building. The location will be the theater chain’s first location in the Northern Virginia area and will act as an anchor to the downtown development.



Cinema Cafe will have similar food and drink offerings to Alamo Cinema and Drafthouse chain theater which has its own Northern Virginia location in Woodbridge. The new Cinema Cafe location is slated to open in 2024.



For more information on its move and upcoming summer programs, visit manassasparkcitylibrary.org.