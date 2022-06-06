Stafford Marketing Co-Op is helping grow local tourism

Stafford County is Virginia’s fastest-growing locality, which means people choose Stafford as a place to call home and visit.

As the pandemic fades and more people venture outside, new playing fields, parks, restaurants, breweries, and hotels draw more people to our area. That means those who work in the hospitality industry need more resources to promote the great things happening in their businesses.

Potomac Local News is excited to announce a new partnership between the Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism and Potomac Local News. Members of the county’s Tourism Advisory Group will receive a 10% discount on advertising on our Website (1.5 million readers annually), our Daily News Email (19,000 opt-in subscribers), and our social media (20,000+ followers).

Members of this Marketing Co-Op will get expanded reach and access to a variety of audiences. To qualify for discounts, the Tour Stafford VA logo must appear in the digital advertisements using these discounted rates. For digital advertisements, the Tour Stafford VA logo must link back directly to TourStaffordVA.com.

We’re happy to join Northern Virginia Magazine and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, also members of the Marketing Co-Op working to help grow tourism in our community.

Just in time for spring and the busy summer travel season, you can find more information online and sign up for our program at TourStaffordVA.com.