Breakfast brandishing: Driver points gun at McDonald’s employee

On May 28 at 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a McDonald’s at 17340 Dumfries Road, near Interstate 95 in Dumfries to investigate a brandishing.

An employee told police that he and the driver of a car in the drive-through lane were engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. The driver brandished a firearm at the employee during the encounter before driving through the lane, police said.

At no time were shots fired during the incident. When officers arrived in the area, they located the accused inside his vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

Following the investigation, police charged Allyn Anthony Shaw, 54, of 16930 Porters Inn Drive, Apt 103 in Dumfries, is charged with brandishing. His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.