Fashion show to benefit domestic violence nonprofit Empowerhouse

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce has announced a fashion show to be held by the Network of Enterprising Women.

The show will be held as a benefit for Empowerhouse, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence. The nonprofit operates in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline counties.

The CNEW seeks to collect clothing and accessories from local stores and boutiques in Fredericksburg to raise money that will go to funding Empowerhouse.

Empowerhouse was originally founded in 1978 as the Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence before changing to its current name in 2012. Empowerhouse is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week crisis and core domestic violence services organization providing support such as hotlines and shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their children with free and confidential services.

The event will occur on Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery at 1 Bowman Drive in Fredericksburg.