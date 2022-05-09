Published May 9, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated May 9, 2022 at 2:43PM



[Updated 2:40 p.m.] Investigators said it was an unfortunate accident that led to the death of more than 500 animals died in a barn fire in Gainesville.

At 3:39 a.m., Sunday, May 8, fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of Lee Highway (Route 29), near the Wegmans grocery store at the Stonewall Shops, for a reported house fire by a passerby.

Crews arrived to find a barn fully involved. Fire crews learned there were animals inside but could not be saved due to the volume of fire.

An estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs, and three pigs were lost in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday afternoon, investigators told us that due to the severity of the destruction, an actual fire cause cannot be determined. Based on findings and the documentation of working heating appliances in the structure at the time of the incident, the fire is being ruled accidental.

The farm structure was being rented by the tenant and is a privately owned occupancy, not part of a commercial operation.



Lee Highway was closed for 30 minutes early Sunday morning while fire crews worked to douse the blaze.