Pedestrian struck near Manassas, flown to hospital

A man was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Inova Hospital after being struck by a car near Manassas.

According to initial information, the pedestrian was walking in the area of Sudley and Sudley Manor roads at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, when he was struck by a car going 45 mph.

Prince William police said the man was flown to a hospital as a precaution. We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

*TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Investigation | Manassas;

Officers are investigating a pedestrian involved crash at Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive. The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital as a precaution. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/PqywZuISYQ — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 6, 2022

A helicopter landed in a parking lot near Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Sudley Manor Square.

We’ll post more about his incident as we have it. The incident was one of the multiple pedestrians struck in the Manassas area in less than a week.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 6 p.m., Manassas police went to the 9200 block of Wellington Road after a car struck a skateboarder at the entrance to a 7-Eleven store.

On the same night, two other pedestrians were struck in a parking lot of Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road and in a residential neighborhood in Manassas Park.