Stafford woman killed in I-395 crash

A Stafford woman was killed in a crash in Alexandria.

Virginia State Police reported today, at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, troopers went to a crash on northbound Interstate 395 just south of King Street in Alexandria.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on I-395 when it moved into the left lane and struck the jersey wall. The driver, Tiffany C. Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was transported to George Washington Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to authorities, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A male passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol and speed are considered as possible contributing factors in the crash.