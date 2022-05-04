Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va., 7) will speak before the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce members.

In November, the incumbent Democrat up for reelection will speak at a chamber-sponsored event at Stevenson Ridge bed and breakfast, Meeting Street, Spotsylvania, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, May 10.

“Rep. Spanberger will discuss the need to expand opportunity for the next generation of workers, the importance of cutting red tape for small businesses as the Virginia economy recovers from COVID-19, and how business leaders can work with her office to make sure Virginia stays the number-one state for business in the country,” said campaign spokesman Justin Chermol.

Spanbeger has held the 7th Congressional District seat since 2018. Today, Democrats control the White House and hold a majority in the House of Representatives. Last month, the Cook Political Report spelled danger for Spanberger, moving the 7th District Race from Lean Democrat to Toss Up.

In December, the state Supreme Court ree 7th Congressional District, moving it from the Richmond suburbs north to now include a portion of Prince William County (east of Hoadly Road), Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Culpeper, Caroline, Greene, Orange, and Madison counties, and Fredericksburg City.

Spanberger said she would relocate to Northern Virginia from her home in the western Richmond suburbs to maintain her seat. Congress members are not required to live in the districts they serve.

Following a leak from the U.S. Supreme Court signaling the end of Roe vs. Wade, which guaranteed access to abortion in all states, Spanberger called the news “chilling.” “Rep. Spanberger stands with the overwhelming majority of the country who believe Roe should be upheld. In the U.S. House, she is a proud co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe,” added Chermol.

Seven Republicans seeking to unseat Spanberger have criticized President Biden and Spanberger over lax immigration and customs enforcement at the U.S. southern border. This month, Biden has signaled that he will end Title 42, a coronavirus pandemic-era policy that made it easier to deport illegal immigrants immediately.

“Rep. Spanberger recently called on the Biden Administration to delay lifting Title 42 until a comprehensive plan is ready to address the inevitable migration surge at the U.S. southern border,” said Chermol.

The seven Republicans seeking to unseat Spanberger will be on a Primary Election ballot on Tuesday, June 21. They include State Senator Bryce Reeves, Yesli Vega, on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce is charging members $40 to attend the event, $50 for non-members, and is selling event tickets on its website.