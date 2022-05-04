A portion of Woodbridge sounded like a firing range this afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., shots rang out at the Woodbridge Station Apartments near Fred M. Lynn Middle School. The shooting prompted a massive police response in the area and a lockdown of the middle school for about 30 minutes.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge – Officers are in the area of Kitty Hawk Way & Ranger Lp. for reports of a shooting. No injuries have been reported. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/L7HCnCQISx — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 4, 2022

According to initial reports, 9-1-1 callers reported at least eight teenagers clad in black fired multiple shots and then fled the area. According to initial reports, no one was injured.

The gunfire prompted multiple calls to police, searching for suspects in the case.

About an hour later, 9-1-1 callers reported hearing shots fired outside of an ABC store in Maurumsco Plaza, less than a mile from the middle school. According to initial reports, an argument broke out between two men and women, resulting in shots fired.

We’re following these developing stories and will post more information as we have it. Check back for more info.