Love appointed to Occoquan Town Council to finish vacated term

Robert E. Love will serve the remainder of a vacated term on the Occoquan Town Council.

Love was sworn into the office at a Town Council meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Love will finish the remainder of the term of Krystyna Michelle Bienia, ending December 31. Bienia resigned from the town council because she was moving out of the town limits, which means she could no longer serve as a policymaker for the small town on the Occoquan River, according to town council meeting minutes.

“I’m very interested in the health and well-being of the town and would like to volunteer my time to support the Mayor and your office,” Love wrote in his application letter.

Most recently, Love has served as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) under three Presidential administrations (Bush, Obama, Trump), as the Chief of Staff and Senior Executive to the 33rd Under Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Staff to two Secretaries of the Navy, from 2018 to 2020.

According to Love’s biography, while Chief of Staff, he established the Office of the Chief Learning Officer and Chief Information Officer while coordinating the efforts of 18 military and civilian executives.

After a 27-year career, Love retired as a Colonel in the Marine Corps in August 2004. According to his biography, his career included a variety of command and staff assignments, including command of a Marine Wing Support Squadron and a Combat Logistics Battalion.

Love holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a Master’s Degree in Management, and a Master’s Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies and is a graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the Armed Forces Staff College.