Loud noise prompts fight, arrest in south Stafford County

Published May 4, 2022 at 4:56PM | Updated May 4, 2022 at 5:52PM

A man from south Stafford County likes his peace and quiet.

On Tuesday, May 3, at 7:27 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Dudley Lane, off of Brooke Road.

Deputy D.R. Ludolph determined an argument over loud noise the previous night had rekindled that morning. According to authorities, an investigation revealed a man had assaulted the victim and placed his hands around the victim’s throat, restricting the victim’s breathing.

According to authorities, the suspect proceeded to flee the scene driving on a suspended license.

Deputies located the suspect about three miles away on McCarty Road and arrested him.

Stephen Brown, 35, is charged with strangulation, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and driving suspended. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

The victim was not seriously injured.