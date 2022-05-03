Published May 3, 2022 at 10:07PM | Updated May 4, 2022 at 11:01AM

Flames engulfed a garage at a house in the 110 block of Natchez Lane in the Holly Corner section of Stafford County.

Crews were called to the single-family home at 9:43 p.m. and found fire in the garage and fire on the first and second floor of the house, according to initial reports.

Crews doused the blaze in about 10 minutes. No one was injured.

Four poeple inside the house evacuated before fire crews arrived and went to a home across the street. They declined American Red Cross assistance.

The county fire marshal is investigating the blaze.