Connolly to tour Woodbridge wastewater treatment plant

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va., Fairfax, Prince William) today will make a stop in Woodbridge during his Infrastructure Week, a series of events demonstrating the investments the bipartisan infrastructure law will support in Northern Virginia.

Connolly will host an energy and environment tour of the Prince William County Service Authority’s H. L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility, at 1861 Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge. During this tour and discussion, Connolly will hear how new projects will be implemented to ensure we are delivering clean water.

Virginia Delegate Candi King (D) and Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin are scheduled to attend.

The wastewater treatment process at the Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility significantly reduces the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus released into Neabsco Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River and part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

In 2020, the plant had a perfect compliance record with its state regulatory agency. It’s an award the facility has won at least seven times.

This will be one of the final stops for Connolly in Prince William County following a change in congressional maps.

On March 17, Connolly announced he would seek reelection to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which no longer includes Prince William County.

In December 2021, the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to draw new political maps for federal and state offices. The newly-drawn 11th District lies within the boundaries of Fairfax County, where Connolly served as Board of County Supervisors Chairman and included Tysons, Fairfax City, Chantilly, and Reston.

Connolly has represented portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties since he was elected in 2008. Prince William County is now split between the 7th and 10th Congressional Districts.