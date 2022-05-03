Teen shot in Stafford County, authorities search for suspects

[Updated 8:20 p.m.] A teenager was shot in the stomach and a man was nearly shot in the head in Stafford County this afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Bellows Avenue in the Olde Forge neighborhood, just off Route 17, at 1:43 p.m.

According to Stafford sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimittz, deputies found two victims — a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a man who had a bullet graze his head. The teenager with a stomach wound was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if the man suffering the headwound was treated.

Detectives are looking for two men in connection with the shooting. Authorities provided little information about the suspects, only saying the men fled in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse.

We’ll post more information as we have it.