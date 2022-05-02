Vying for congress, Vanuch gives away first pitch to Stafford child

Crystal Vanuch, a Republican running to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger, gives the first pitch of Sunday’s FredNats game to the son of a Stafford County law enforcement deputy. [Photo: Uriah Kiser] Crystal Vanuch, a Republican running to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger, gives the first pitch of Sunday’s FredNats game to the son of a Stafford County law enforcement deputy. [Photo: Uriah Kiser] Crystal Vanuch, a Republican running to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger, gives the first pitch of Sunday’s FredNats game to the son of a Stafford County law enforcement deputy. [Photo: Uriah Kiser]

The son of a Stafford County Deputy threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Fredericksburg Nationals game on Sunday, May 1, which honored local law enforcement and military personnel.

Crystal Vanuch, a Stafford County Supervisor and Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, accompanied James, 10, to the mound. With his glove in hand, a confident James wound up the pitch and sent it hurtling toward home plate.

“That was very fun, and it was fun to do that here at the Fred Nats stadium,” said James, who plays for the Stafford Baseball League.

Vanuch, who was supposed to toss the pitch at the final in a six-game series against the Charleston, S.C. RiverDogs, allowed James to take her place because, like her, he is the child of a local law enforcement officer. Vanuch’s father is a retired Prince William County police officer.

“I would like to thank the Fredericksburg Nationals for honoring military and first responders at tonight’s game. As the daughter of a former Prince William police officer, it’s an honor to participate in tonight’s first pitch in the area I grew up as we celebrate the brave men and women who risk their lives defending our country and protecting our community. I was born in Prince William and raised in Stafford, and I can tell you firsthand that law enforcement throughout the 7th Congressional district is best in class,” said Vanuch.

As Supervisor, Vanuch has been an advocate for law enforcement and first responders in Stafford County, including securing the most significant pay increase for all first responders and helping obtain additional high-tech equipment used to catch criminals.

Since announcing her campaign for congress, Vanuch has been endorsed by law enforcement community members, including Retired Stafford County Sheriff Charlie Jett, Retired King George County Sheriff Steve Dempsey, and Retired King George County Sheriff Clarence “Moose” Dobson.

Vanuch held a campaign fundraiser during Sunday’s game, where she welcomed multiple members of law enforcement. During a GOP candidate forum in Occoquan on April 20, 2022, Vanuch called for President Joe Biden to do more to secure the southern U.S. border and to maintain Title 42, a Trump-era policy that restricts the number of illegal migrants that may enter the U.S. due to the coronavirus. “If [the policy ends] in May, that would be the worst thing they did to this country,” said Vanuch.

There was also talk of Critical Race Theory and parents playing a more significant role in public schools. “I worked hard to flip our School Board to Republicans, and the first thing they did was eliminate the mask mandate,” added Vanuch.

Vanuch will be one of seven Republicans on a Primary Election ballot on Tuesday, June 21. Others on the ballot will include State Senator Bryce Reeves, Yesli Vega, on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.

The GOP is hopeful of flipping this seat currently held by Democrat Abagail Spanberger since 2018. Last month, the Cook Political Report spelled danger for Spanberger, moving the 7th District Race from Lean Democrat to Toss Up.

? New House rating changes: #IN01 Likely D to Lean D#NV03 Lean D to Toss Up#NV04 Lean D to Toss Up#NJ03 Solid D to Likely D#NY04 Solid D to Likely D#NY19 Likely D to Lean D#NC01 Likely D to Lean D#VA07 Lean D to Toss Uphttps://t.co/7TQGYxNPMI — Cook Political Report (@CookPolitical) April 20, 2022

Vanuch has served as the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman since 2021.

Recently redrawn by the Virginia Supreme Court, the 7th Congressional District includes a portion of Prince William County (east of Hoadly Road), Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Culpeper, Caroline, Greene, Orange, and Madison counties, and Fredericksburg City.

Spanberger said she would relocate to Northern Virginia from her home in the western Richmond suburbs to maintain her seat. Congress members are not required to live in the districts they serve.