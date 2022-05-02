Published May 2, 2022 at 9:41AM | Updated May 2, 2022 at 11:27AM

Someone posted a threat to social media to bomb the school, at 101 Spartan Drive, about a mile from Stafford Hospital. Just before 7 a.m., the Stafford Sheriff’s Office learned of the threat and sent explosive detecting K-9s to check inside and outside the building.

>Dogs found no explosive devices.

“We are working closely with school officials to identify the person responsible for this threat,” the county sheriff’s office states.

The School will be opening on time at 8:55 a.m. Authorities said parents may notice an increased law enforcement presence.