High-speed chase leads to impersonating a law officer charge

A driver led authorities on a chase on I-95, from Stafford County to Prince William County Rudolph

A high-speed chase from Stafford to Prince William County landed one man in jail, facing charges he impersonated an FBI agent.

On Sunday, May 1 at 7:42 p.m. deputies went to Stafford Market Place for a report of a disturbance. They found a construction crew preparing work on the parking lot.

When a crew member approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move the vehicle, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him, according to police. The victim called 911.

As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver sped away, initiating a pursuit. Stafford Sheriff’s Sergeant G.A. Haney, Deputy R.L. Hubbard, and Deputy F.A. Martinez, with K-9 partner Mija, pursued the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound Interstate 95.

Deputies attempted to use a rolling roadblock but were unsuccessful. According to officials, speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies.

As the pursuit reached the 153 mile-marker near Dumfries in Prince William County, Sgt. Haney was able to utilize the PIT maneuver and end the chase. The suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Investigators found a BB gun in the suspect’s pocket, and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle.

Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address. was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving, and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.