Authorities said the driver of a car didn’t properly set a parking brake, resulting in a man becoming pinned between two cars.

We were the first to tell you At 10:53 p.m. Friday, April 29, emergency crews went to 26 Tarleton Way, about a mile from a U.S. Post Office on Route 1.

The victim was pinned between two cars but was eventually freed, according to initial reports. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Stafford County EMS crews took the man to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

The driver suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office. The crash was non-reportable, a sheriff’s spokesman added.

No charges have been filed.