Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint to headline Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Prince William County Republicans will hold an annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manassas to raise funds to support what they call key campaign issues, fighting inflation, stopping federal efforts to limit parental rights in education, and immigration enforcement at the U.S. southern border.

The dinner will be held Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., at Rose Gold Banquet Hall, 9705 Liberia Ave in Manassas.

Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, from South Carolina, will be the keynote speaker. DeMint held his Senate office from 2005 to 2013, and represented the state in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005.

According to a press release from the Prince William County GOP, DeMint will explain how Republicans can win this year, despite falling short in every election since 2016 in Prince William County and the rest of Northern Virginia. According to Republicans, independent voters who chose to elect President Joeseph Biden are feeling remorseful, providing an opportunity for Republicans to win over new voters.

Republican spirits were also bolstered with wins for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and winning back control of the Virginia House of Delegates.

“Democratic policies leading to rocketing inflation, crushing prices at the gas pump, disastrous foreign policy, and increasing crime rates is prompting voters to reassess which party best aligns with their interests and values,” a press release states. The event is expected to attract between 200 to 400 people.

After leaving the Senate, Jim DeMint became President of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation from 2013 to 2017. He continued to seek conservative solutions to the problems of health care costs, education, and taxes. Under DeMint’s direction, Heritage played a significant role in the Trump transition team, influencing the President’s first budget and numerous reforms.

During DeMint’s tenure, Heritage also partnered with the Federalist Society to create a list of possible Supreme Court judicial nominations. He currently heads the Conservative Partnership Institute alongside former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

DeMint’s visit coincides with highly competitive Republican nominating races in the two congressional districts containing all of Prince William County.

Eleven candidates are vying for the 10th congressional district May 21 firehouse primary nomination. The district, now held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton, includes voters in Prince Willam County who live west of Hoadly Road and in Manassas and Manassas Park.

Six candidates compete for the 7th district nod in a June 21 primary. The district includes voters in Prince William County who live east of Hoadly Road and voters in Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

Only four seats need to change hands for Republicans to control the House and these two Prince William districts are central to GOP hopes, according to Denny Daugherty, the new chairman of the Prince William GOP.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli will offer remarks at a reception preceding the dinner. Last week, Cuccinelli announced he would serve as Chairman of Yesli Vega’s congressional campaign as the first-term member of the Prince William Board of Supervisors aims to win the 7th District seat not held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Tickets are being sold online.