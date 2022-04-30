Occupant extracted from burning car, flown to hospital

Fire crews pulled an occupant from a burning car today near the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

A sedan ran off northbound Interstate 95, near the exit for Quantico, and into a wooded area. The car caught fire, trapping one person inside.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and found an unidentified occupant with a large head wound, according to initial reports.

Emergency crews closed a portion of the highway to allow a helicopter to land and then fly the victim to Fairfax Inova Hospital.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition or what led to the crash.

The incident caused backups in neighboring Stafford County. Virginia transportation officials urge drivers to pack their patience as the delays clear up.