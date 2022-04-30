Marijuana brownie sickens Stafford High School student

A Stafford High School student was arrested Friday, April 29, for several charges.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, the teenager after gave a brownie laced with marijuana to another student during school.

On April 21 at 2 p.m., Deputy J.T. Harrod III, the Stafford High School Resource Officer, was notified of an ill student in the school clinic. The investigation revealed the student had been given an adulterated brownie by Cole Spicer, 18, of Stafford, authorities said.

The student was unaware a drug had been placed in the brownie.

Deputy Harrod and school officials determined the suspect had left school and was in a vehicle in nearby Chichester Park. When Deputy Harrod approached the suspect’s vehicle on foot, the teenager ignored commands to stop and recklessly drove from the parking lot, authorities said.

Cole Spicer, 18, of Stafford, is charged with an attempt to poison, eluding, and reckless driving. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.