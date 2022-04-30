3 displaced, firefighter injured in Dale City blaze

Flames ripped through a home on Reardon Lane in Dale City [Photo: Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue]

At 3:55 p.m., fire and rescue crews went to the 5000 block of Reardon Lane in Dale City about a mile from Hylton High School, for a fire at a single-family home.

Crews arrived to find a house fully involved, with heavy smoke conditions billowing from the home.

No one was home at the time of the incident. The structure sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A total of three occupants were displaced by the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material.