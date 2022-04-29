Jailhouse mob assault leads to gang participation charges for inmates

Turner Haney Ball

A jail fight resulted in many charges for several inmates.

At 9:38 p.m., April 26, deputies went to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway in Stafford, for a report of an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate started an argument with two inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.

According to authorities, Turner got up and began assaulting the victim inmate. When the victim inmate got the upper hand, Ball joined in the assault. The victim was punched, choked, and kneed during the assault.

According to authorities, as the victim was being choked, another inmate tried to intervene. Jared Haney, 31, proceeded to assault the inmate attempting to assist the original victim. Ball also joined Haney in the assault of the second inmate.

Jail officers arrived, and the inmates were dispersed. One of the inmates was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, warrants have been obtained against Turner and Ball for gang participation, malicious wounding by mob, strangulation, and three counts of conspiracy.

According to authorities, Ball received an additional malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy charge for the second fight. Haney has warrants for gang participation, malicious wounding by a mob, and two counts of conspiracy.

All three inmates remain incarcerated and are awaiting service of the warrants at the jail staff’s convenience.