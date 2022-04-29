Hazardous waste, electronics can be recycled free May 7, 2022 at Stafford Airport

If you’ve got hazardous waste, old computers, tablets, cell phones, cables, or old printers lying around the house, here’s your chance to recycle them for free.

The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board and Stafford Middle School Leo Club invite Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg residents to dispose of their household hazardous wastes and recycle electronics — for free — on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The collection runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way.

According to the R-Board, these products should not be thrown in the trash or recycled: Gasoline, oil, paint thinner, oil paint, wood polish, furniture stain, pesticides, and other household chemicals. Biohazards, medical waste, explosives/ammunition, propane cylinders larger than 20 pounds, televisions, and old CRT monitors will not be accepted.

The Stafford Middle School Leo Club will accept electronics for recycling at the event. Cell phones, laptops, iPads, printer cartridges, computer cables, printers, microwaves, vacuums, toasters, other electronics, and smoke detectors will be accepted. Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg residents can bring these items year-round to the Regional Landfill, 489 Eskimo Hill Road, Stafford, VA 22554.

Route 628 (American Legion Road) will be closed at the bridge over Interstate 95. If you are traveling to the Stafford Regional Airport from Route 1, a signed detour route will be at Centreport Parkway.

Residents are asked to package the household hazardous waste and electronics separately to ensure that the line moves quickly. R-Board staff will dispose of the waste according to all local, state, and federal regulations. For more information, r-board.org/hhw or call (540) 658-5273.

“The R-Board offers the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal and Electronics Recycling Day to ensure that Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg residents have the opportunity to dispose of their hazardous wastes and electronics properly,” said Francesca Johnson, R-Board Community Outreach Supervisor.

The R-Board accepts some household hazardous waste daily at the Regional Landfill, 489 Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford, including motor oil (limit 5 gallons per resident per day), antifreeze (limit 5 gallons per resident per day), and fluorescent light bulbs (no 8? bulbs).