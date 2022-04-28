Fire rips through Widewater home, displaces 6

A family and their pets were displaced on Wednesday after a fire in Widewater.

At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were called to a house fire on Viking Lane in the Widewater area, in the northeastern section of Stafford County near Potomac Point Winery.

The first arriving units were marked on the scene less than 10 minutes later and reported heavy fire through the roof of a two-story, single-family home.

Crews worked to make an aggressive attack and knocked the bulk of the fire down in 10 minutes. With no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, crews used a rural water supply to extinguish the blaze.

The occupants were initially alerted to the fire when a child inside the home noticed a fire on the front porch and notified an adult. All occupants got out of the home before crews arrived.

Two occupants were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The home sustained substantial damage, and two adults and four children, as well as their pets, are displaced. The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire and were found to be operating properly.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.