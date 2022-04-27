Updated: Overnight I-95 work at Stafford airport canceled, Quantico work still on

[Updated 2:50 p.m.] Full traffic stops and lane closures on I-95 northbound at the American Legion Road overpass, located at mile marker 138 in Stafford County near the county airport, are no longer needed.

Tonight, crews are still scheduled to work to lift and install bridge beams for the future access point to the Express Lanes at the exit 148 (Quantico) interchange.

Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane near exit 143 (Route 610) to exit 148.

Also, at 10 p.m., the southbound express lanes facility will close at exit 150 (Joplin Road) in Prince William County. All southbound express lanes traffic will be detoured to the general-purpose lanes until 4 a.m.

All I-95 northbound lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.