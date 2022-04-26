Call to Action: Social media person needed for Abused and Abandoned Pets



Greetings, Prince William – Formed Families Forward is holding a Spring Forward Family Fun Day April 30, 8:30am-2pm on the Manassas campus of George Mason University. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to support child and youth activities and other event duties. You’ll feel great getting a free lunch, community service hours and the satisfaction of helping children and youth with special needs and adults in your community! Volunteers can register athttps://fffspringforward2022.eventbrite.com/, click on Tickets to sign up. Deadline to register is April 25. Please email Nina at [email protected] to learn more.

Animal lovers! Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, to include Volunteer Coordinator, Social Media Coordinator, Website Coordinator, Grant Coordinator and Events Coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life! Please visithttps://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.

The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has a number of volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL Teachers in a variety of topics, Administrative Support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required) and On-Call Interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto, and Farsi. There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. You’ll feel great helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled, and bridge language barriers! Please email Lea Ann at [email protected] to learn more.

Hey Shutterbugs! Historic Dumfries and the Weems-Botts Museum is looking for a volunteer Photographer to take professional quality photographs of the outside of the museum and park for marketing print and digital marketing products. Photographers will provide their own equipment. The park has many historic features as well as beautiful garden beds and flowering trees and shrubs. For more information, please contact Lisa at (703) 221-2218 or[email protected].



Save the Date! Historic Dumfries Virginia will be holding a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) April 30, 11:00am at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron Street in Dumfries. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Please call 703.221.2218 or email [email protected] to learn more.

Saddle Up! Historic Manassas Inc. is preparing for the highly acclaimed Manassas Downtown Derby on May 6, 6pm-9pm! The stick steeds Trigger, Red Rum, Tornado, Champion and Black Beauty need three volunteer Stable Hands age 16+ to support management of horses and help keep the “jockeys” in order at the starting gates of the stick horse races. It promises to be an evening a fun and hilarity while you earn some of those needed service hours! Interested volunteers can register at https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Do you love the outdoors? Leopold’s Preserve in Broad Run is offering their Friday Conservation Corps in partnership with the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Each Friday, 12:30pm- 3:30pm, they offer drop-in/drop-out outdoor volunteer activities including trash cleanup, brush clearing, and more. Sign up for an hour or stay for the afternoon! All are welcome, but volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To participate, please register for a specific date and time at https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Volunteer activities and work locations change each week, but they will let you know where to meet after you sign up.



McLean Bible Church’s Manassas campus is looking for compassionate volunteers age 18+ to support their Adults with Disabilities Day Program. Volunteers must pass a background check and fingerprinting. The program meets Monday-Thursday, 9:30am-3pm – just a couple hours a week will do much to support this special needs population and allow you to give back to the community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MpR5TZ for details, email [email protected] to learn more.

Mark your calendars for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30, 10am-2pm. Three locations will be available to turn in expired and unused medications: Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and Sentara Lake Ridge on Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge. This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of medications that are laying around your home! Please visit https://bit.ly/3JZuFbE for more information.

Northern Virginia Family Service needs Spanish speaking volunteers age 18+ to assist in their Health Access program. This virtual opportunity will support the Health Access Program Supervisor with day-to-day operations. Duties include updating electronic client files, following up with clients via phone, assisting with client intake, creating health literacy education materials and more. Bilingual skills in Spanish required, must have some knowledge of data entry and be familiar with Google Docs, Canva or other graphic design programs. Volunteers will feel great knowing they are helping community residents have access to health care resources! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Dz9Jpl for complete details. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Do you love gardening and wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance needs dedicated Gardening Volunteers to meet Saturdays through late October in the mornings (9am-1pm) to plant native plants, pull non-native, and any other task to maintain high-quality habitat for local wildlife. This is held at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. If you’re interested in learning about gardening for wildlife and can participate most Saturdays, please fill out their volunteer form at https://bit.ly/3qzdmX0. Please email Ashley at [email protected] for more information.

You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

