At VRE, ‘trains and bicycles are a winning combination’

Virginia’s only commuter railroad will continue to welcome bicycles on trains.

The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board made a permanent policy implemented during the coronavirus pandemic to allow full-size bicycles on every VRE railcar each weekday.

“Trains and bicycles are a winning combination. They couple the efficiencies of longer-distance rail travel and shorter-distance bike connections between VRE stations and a passenger’s ultimate destination,” said VRE Operations Board Chair Margaret Franklin. “These complementary modes are among the most convenient and environmentally friendly ways to commute.”

“This is the first of several enhancements VRE will undertake to make our rail service more accessible and welcoming to the cycling community,” said VRE CEO Rich Dalton. “We are installing additional bike racks at our stations and exploring the installation of secure bike lockers at all stations, in partnership with our local jurisdictions.”

VRE’s bicycle policy has several requirements to protect the safety of passengers and crew.

Bicycles must be tethered to a railcar’s south end bench seats using a bungee cord, bikes will be boarded and removed last, and passengers can’t ride bikes while on trains or station platforms.

The move to allow bicyclists to continue bringing bikes on the train comes as VRE has struggled to regain its riders since the regular restoring service nearly a year ago. In February 2022, Virginia’s only commuter rail system attracted about 53,000 riders compared to almost 300,000 three years ago.

VRE has two lines, a Fredericksburg line that parallels Interstate 95 and a Manassas line that runs adjacent to I-66.