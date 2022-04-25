7 residents displaced after fire at Manassas home

Seven people are homeless this morning after a house fire in Manassas.

Flames broke out in a single-family home in the 10300 block of Cedar Ridge Drive at 2:28 a.m, in the Lee Manor neighborhood near Round Elementary School.

Rescue crews from Manassas and Prince William County were called to the scene and found a fire had originated on the second floor, in the master bedroom. The fire spread into the attic.

According to city spokeswoman Patty Prince, the fire was quickly controlled by the fire and rescue units. There is smoke and heat damage to the second floor.

Seven residents and a dog evacuated after being alerted by a smoke detector. The American Red Cross was on the scene and was helping the occupants with a place to stay.

The total damage to the home has not been assessed.

Potomac Local Readers: Please send photos from the scene to [email protected].