Man charged with DUI after deputy hit sentenced on unrelated charge

Salazar Bates

A Spotsylvania man is accused of slamming his car into a county deputy’s vehicle while driving under the influence on March 21. The suspect is due in a Spotsylvania County courtroom in August on DUI and driving on a revoked license charges.

Meanwhile, the same suspect was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a Stafford County deputy stopped him for holding a cell phone while driving.

On October 16, 2021, of last year, Deputy J.C. Curtis stopped a vehicle on Butler Road near Fredericksburg. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy witnessed a driver using a cell phone while driving.

The driver told the deputy he was talking to his mother on the phone. According to police, the driver’s license was revoked for DUI.

Berganza Salazar, 37, was charged with driving after forfeiture of license and the cell phone violation. According to police, Salazar pled guilty to the driving after forfeiture of license, while a judge threw out the holding on a cell phone while driving charge.

According to police, Salazar was given 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended. Salazar has multiple speeding and deriving without a license charges on his court record.

The Spotsylvania County deputy struck was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Stafford County authorities said they arrested a woman who attempted to provide deputies with a false identification.

On April 20 at 2:57 a.m. Sergeant J.A. Mangan III and Deputy E.E. West went to a report of a disturbance at Woodspring Suites, 1006 Corporate Drive, at Quantico Corporate Center.

According to authorities, a woman on the scene provided a false name to deputies of a woman wanted in Texas. Later, she admitted she was actually Alexia Bates, 24, of no fixed address, said Stafford sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz.

According to police, Bates has probation violation warrants in Warren County and Fauquier counties. She was additionally charged with identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, and obstruction. Bates was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford sheriff’s office is not searching for the woman wanted in Texas, added Kimmitz.