Published April 22, 2022 at 11:02AM | Updated April 22, 2022 at 1:58PM

Pickup smashes into flatbed in residential neighborhood

A pickup traveling on a street lined with single-family homes plowed into a flatbed truck.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. on Choptank Road, behind a Walmart Neighborhood Market in North Stafford. No one was injured.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said sun glare was to blame. Police also urged divers to slow down.

On Monday, deputies were called to a crash on nearby Route 610 and Furnace Road, near the Walmart market. The collision involved a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was not seriously injured.