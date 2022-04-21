School bus attendant faces charges after child slapped

On April 9, Prince William County police officers began an investigation into an alleged assault by a bus attendant against a student that reportedly occurred on a Prince William County Public School Bus in the Prince William Pkwy and Minnieville Road Woodbridge on April 7.

Police said a 9-year-old girl student was on the bus when she began to engage with the bus attendant. At one point, the victim grabbed the hair of the bus attendant who was seated in front of her. According to police, the attendant turned around and smacked the girl.

Police said the victim’s family reported the incident days after it happened. On April 20, officers reviewed camera footage from the bus depicting the encounter and confirming the assault.

Carol Ann Webb, 69, of 3314 Ladino Court in Woodbridge, is charged with assault and battery, according to police. Police said Webb was a school system employee at the tie she was arrested.

Meanwhile, police are looking into a threat written on a bathroom wall at an elementary school in Montclair in an unrelated incident.

On Wednesday, April 20, at 1:40 p.m., officers responded to Henderson Elementary School, 3799 Waterway Drive.

Police said a teacher found writing in a stall in the girl’s bathroom. The teacher saw two students exit the bathroom shortly before the message was found.

According to police, the students denied involvement. The threat was written in pencil and had been chiefly removed by staff before police arrived at the school.

At this time, the threat does not appear to be credible.