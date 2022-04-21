Children ride buses free on ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

In celebration of National Take Your Child to Work Day, children aged 17 and younger can ride any OmniRide bus for free on Thursday, April 28.

According to the transit agency, this is an opportunity to introduce students to the working world, and the many alternatives our region has versus driving to work alone in a car.

All children will ride on OmniRide Express commuter buses free with an adult who pays the regular $9.20 one-way fare. OmniRide Local buses that provide service within Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, and Metro Express buses to and from Metro stations are already free and will be until at least June.

OmniRide is the operating name for the mobility services offered by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC). The organization provides Local bus service in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park; Express service for commuters along the I-95 and I-66 corridors to employment centers in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.; and Metro Express which connects riders with Metro Stations.

Take Your Child to Work Day, also termed Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, is a national public education program that aims to connect what children learn at school with the actual working world. This day provides an opportunity for children to begin to envision their future home and work lives.

OmniRide’s website shows bus schedules and fares.