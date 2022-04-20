Sinkhole repaired, Harrell Road reopened to traffic

A sinkhole that formed in a problematic portion of Harrell Road in Stafford County has been repaired.

The roadway, which had been closed, reopened to traffic on Tuesday, April 19.

“Crews made the necessary pavement repairs to ensure the road is safe to carry traffic,” VDOT’s Darragh Frye told Potomac Local News. “No other repairs are needed at this time.”

The sinkhole you see in the photo above led to the closure of Harrell Roa on Sunday, April 17.

The hole was about a foot wide sinkhole and is “several feet deep in the travel lane of Harrell Road,” said Frye.

Harrell Road is notorious for its low-hanging rail bridge that carries trains over the two-lane road. Truck drivers, often using GPS, strike the bridge 9-foot-tall bridge.

The sinkhole is not far from the bridge.

One person was injured in November 2021 when the bridge shredded the roof of a U-Haul truck. Meanwhile, in December 2021, a portion of the road was closed at the bridge when a part of a drain below the bridge collapsed into the street.