Max RPV poll

Caleb Max, a Loudoun County businessman whose running for a congressional seat once held by his grandfather Republican Frank Wolf, is an early favorite.

Following a Republican congressional candidate forum, last night in Loudoun County, a poll conducted by the state GOP showed Max as the favored candidate among the 11 Republicans running in a Primary Election to unseat Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

Max, 24, received the highest percentage of votes in the informal poll, followed by Brandon Michon who came in second place.

“I am pleased to announce that we won the Republican Party of Virginia’s straw poll taken last evening after the 10th Congressional District’s Candidate Forum. With your strong support, I received 33% in the straw poll asking who would you vote for to take down the Left’s favorite Democrat, Jennifer Wexton, this November,” said Max. “Republicans have an opportunity this year to continue the ‘red wave’ we started with the election of Governor [Glenn] Youngkin, Lt. Governor [Winsome] Sears, and Attorney General [Jason] Miyares in 2021.”

Prince William County Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a candidate in the congressional race, did not participate in the forum. She was at a Board of County Supervisors meeting on Tuesday working on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, at more than $840,000, Lawson has raised more than any other Republican in the race. Wexton has raised $1.7 million, according to VPAP.

Redrawn by the Virginia State Supreme Court in December 2021, the new 10th Congressional District now includes western Prince William County (west of Hoadly Road), Fauquier, Loudoun, and Rappahannock counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Locally, GOP candidates for the 10th District include Lawson and Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Ellis.

Republicans in Virginia’s new 10th Congressional District will hold a party canvass on Saturday, May 21, to determine a candidate to attempt to unseat Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who’s held the seat since 2019.

The primary winner will run against Wexton in the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Balloting will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The voter must present a photo ID issued by the Virginia State Government, the Federal Government, or a college or university to receive a ballot.

Election officials will use ranked-choice voting to choose the candidate. In this system, voters rank their candidates by preference, and candidates with the fewest rankling are eliminated.

Republicans used ranked-choice voting in 2021 to choose Glenn Youngkin to run for governor.

Locally, here are balloting locations for the May 21 canvass.

CITY OF MANASSAS

Grace E. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

MANASSAS PARK

Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St, Manassas Park, VA 20111

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, Gainesville, VA, 20155

Gainesville Middle School, 8001 Limestone Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155

Lake Jackson Vol. Fire Department, 11310 Coles Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

For those who can’t particpate in the May 21 canvass, the party will allow in-person absentee voting at The Middleburg Barn, 23320 Foxchase Farm Lane in Middleburg, Va., on May 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee voting requires an excuse. Voters may cast an absentee ballot if they are: