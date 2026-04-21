Region Sees Continued Fire Activity Amid Dry, Drought Conditions

Firefighters in Northern Virginia remained busy on Monday, April 20, 2026, responding to two structure fires in Prince William and Stafford counties as the region continues to grapple with drought-like conditions and elevated fire risk.

The first incident occurred in Woodbridge earlier that afternoon. Units were dispatched to the Meridian Bay Apartments in the 2900 block of Fox Lair Drive for a reported two-alarm apartment fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from a three-story garden-style apartment building, with residents still inside.

Firefighters immediately began evacuating residents. One adult was rescued from the third floor via a ground ladder, while another adult jumped from a second-floor window. A total of three adults were transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire took more than one hour to extinguish. The building official has condemned the entire structure, affecting 12 residential units. At least 18 residents have been displaced, with assistance provided by the American Red Cross and the apartment management company. The cause remains under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Later on Monday, just before 1 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Shenandoah Lane near the intersection with Garrisonville Road. First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the rear and roof of a two-story single-family residence. Occupants had already self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire while searching the structure. One juvenile was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation. In total, six adults and four children were temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The fire is under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire & Emergency Services.

These incidents follow a busy weekend detailed in a Potomac Local News article published on Sunday, April 19, 2026. That report covered three fires in Stafford County, including a deck fire on Glen Oak Road early Sunday morning, a large shed fire on Sanford Drive Saturday afternoon that caused some damage to an adjacent residence, and additional blazes that kept crews occupied.

Fire Risk Remains High on Tuesday

The region is experiencing dry conditions and is under a drought watch or warning across much of Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. These drought-like conditions in the affected areas have contributed to the heightened fire danger in recent days.

As of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the National Weather Service has not issued a new Red Flag Warning specifically for Northern Virginia today, though elevated fire weather concerns have been noted in recent days across parts of the state due to low humidity, dry vegetation, and occasional gusty winds. A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the area early this morning. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution with any open flames or outdoor activities that could spark a fire.