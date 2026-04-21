Brookfield Residential Creates a Fresh Approach to 55+ Living at Cascades at Embrey Mill

In Stafford, Embrey Mill is known for its active, connected, and outdoors-focused way of life. Since its debut, the community has grown into one of the area’s most recognizable master-planned neighborhoods, defined by its parks, trails, gathering spaces, and strong sense of community. That lifestyle continues to evolve.

At Cascades at Embrey Mill, Brookfield Residential offers a fresh perspective on active adult living within the established community—one that feels more modern, more social, and more in step with how people want to live today. Condominiums start at $399,990 and offer main-level living—with your kitchen, living, dining, and primary suite all on one floor—plus private elevators, all in the Cascades neighborhood.

Equally important, the homes are designed for low-maintenance living, with lawn care, snow removal, and exterior upkeep all included, so homeowners can spend less time managing a home and more time enjoying their day.

More Ways to Stay Active. More Ways to Connect.

Life here isn’t about slowing down. It’s about having more ways to spend your time.

Homeowners can start the morning with a pickleball match or a walk along nearby trails, meet friends for coffee, or spend the afternoon enjoying the clubhouse and community spaces. With a full calendar of clubs, gatherings, and social events, there’s always something happening.

And because Cascades is part of the larger Embrey Mill community, that experience extends even further, with access to parks, pools, dining, and neighborhood destinations just moments from home.

Homes Designed for the Way You Live Now

At the center of it all are modern 55+ active adult condominiums with private elevators, thoughtfully designed for the way people want to live today.

Brookfield Residential’s thoughtfully designed homes offer main-level living with contemporary finishes and open layouts that support both comfort and flexibility. Private elevators, outdoor living spaces, and attached garages make everyday living easier—whether hosting friends or enjoying a quiet day at home.

A Community That Brings It All Together

What sets Cascades at Embrey Mill apart is how seamlessly it blends two experiences. Residents enjoy exclusive 55+ amenities—including pickleball and bocce courts, a private clubhouse, fitness and yoga spaces, and outdoor gathering areas—while also having full access to Embrey Mill’s extensive network of parks, trails, pools, and dining destinations.

It’s a combination that creates an active, social environment shaped by connection, convenience, and everyday enjoyment.

See It for Yourself

For those exploring their next move, Brookfield Residential offers a unique opportunity to be part of a well-established community with a welcoming and modern, low-maintenance approach to 55+ living.

Buyers can take advantage of limited-time incentives, including rates as low as 4.99% fixed and up to $20,000 in paid closing costs*. The best way to experience it is in person.

Schedule a tour of the decorated model homes and see how life at Cascades at Embrey Mill continues to evolve.

*Terms and conditions apply; see New Home Counselor for details.