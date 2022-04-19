Schott named Washington Post Principal of the Year

The Washington Post has named Amy Schott, principal at Alexander Henderson Elementary School in Montclair, the 2022 Principal of the Year. After receiving the 2021 Prince William County Public Schools Principal of the Year Award, Schott was nominated for this annual award.

Schott is serving in her first year as principal at Henderson Elementary after serving 13 years as principal at Rockledge Elementary. She has worked for Prince William County Public School since 2001.

“Being named Principal of the Year means that [Prince William County Public Schools] has multiple ‘Principals of the Year,’ as I can almost guarantee that my day-to-day efforts and activities mirror many of those of my other amazing colleagues in [the division],” said Schott. “We have a highly supportive and collaborative professional learning community in [Prince William County Public Schools], and we are constantly sharing best practices, so if something is working well in one school, it’s not long before it takes hold in others.”

According to a press release, Schott strives to create an inclusive environment for all her students, families, and staff. She regularly provides opportunities for student and family engagement.

In addition, Schott supports and encourages her staff to share new ideas continuously.

Prince William County is the second-largest government school division in Virginia, behind Fairfax County Public Schools. The division has nearly 90,000 students and almost 12,000 employees.