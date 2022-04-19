Mercedes driver faces charges in fatal crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred in Woodbridge faces charges.

According to police, a 2009 Mercedes E350 was traveling more than the posted speed limit when he disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Smoketown and Minnieville roads and struck a 2016 Toyota Highlander on April 13.

The collision killed the driver of the Toyota, identified as a 77-year-old Woodbridge man, and injured a 64-year-old female passenger.

Another driver, a 72-year-old woman, was also injured when the force from the collision pushed one of the involved vehicles into her 2000 Honda Accord.

Andrew William Irwin, 59, of Persimmon Place in Lake Ridge and the driver of the 2009 Mercedes E350, is charged with reckless driving. He remains hospitalized and will be served his arrest warrant later, police said.